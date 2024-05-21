BJP leaders do not understand economics, says CM Siddaramaiah

Responding to BJP’s allegations of Congress government's 'zero' performance in its one-year tenure, the CM said “BJP is engaged in telling lies. In the past, Rs 16,000 crore was earmarked for irrigation in the state. The Congress led government in its budget has earmarked Rs 18,000 crore this year. What can I do if they say the government has not done anything?” said the CM.

"As per the budget, the government will spend Rs 1.20 lakh crore on development including guarantee schemes during fiscal. BJP leaders neither read the budget nor understand economics.

“They (BJP) claim zero development. Is empowering the poor not development?” he asked.

"Dr B R Ambedkar had said that political independence is not enough for the country. Political freedom will be meaningful when there is economic and social empowerment,” he said.

He left for Belthangady to take part in the “Utharakriye” programme of former MLA Vasanth Bangera who passed away recently.