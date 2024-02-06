Karnataka BJP leaders lack 'spine & manliness,' says Congress MLA

Ramanagara, DHNS: Accusing the state BJP leaders of not doing anything to get the state its rightful share in taxes and grants, Congress MLA from Magadi H C Balakrishna said they lack "spine and manliness".
Calling the BJP MPs and the ministers from state ‘showpieces’, Balakrishna said, “They (BJP MPs) go to Delhi only to collect their TA/DAs. They should learn from Tamil Nadu MPs on raising voices for the rights/interests of their state,” the five-time MLA told reporters at Nagarakalludoddi village in Ramanagara taluk on Monday.
“Karnataka is the second largest contributor to the country’s GST kitty. But in return we are not getting our rightful share in taxes. State MPs (from BJP) won’t speak a word to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They lack guts. They don’t have charisma. They win in the name of Modi,” the Congress MLA charged.