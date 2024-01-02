BJP leaders plotting to finish me off politically: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to “finish him off” politically.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Shivakumar said that even though the state government had withdrawn the consent for prosecution granted to the CBI, the latter had been continuing with the probe cases against him.
He alleged that the CBI had been issuing notices to several people and organisations including a cooperative society headed by him.
“I don’t understand their objective. It looks like they are hatching a conspiracy only to create troubles for me and the party. This is nothing but an attempt by the BJP leaders to finish me off politically,” Shivakumar said.
He said several BJP leaders had told him about the party’s plan to send me to jail.
“The BJP has been practising politics of vendetta for my contribution to the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha. Though Patel is no more the BJP continues to torture me. I know who is behind this and I will fight out legally,” he said.