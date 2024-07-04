BJP leaders protest against MUDA irregularities in Mysuru

Mysuru: Workers from BJP Mysuru City and rural Yuva Morcha party staged a protest condemning the alleged irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) near BJP office in Mysuru on Thursday.
They later tried to lay siege to MUDA office, but were prevented by police and taken to custody but released later.
They raised slogans against the Congress led state government and the Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.
They are protesting against the alleged illegal distribution of MUDA sites in alternate developed areas done on a 50:50 basis .
This has been done allegedly in cases where compensation has not been paid to land owners and in the areas where land is not completely acquired.
It has been alleged that this has caused more than Rs 1000 crore financial loss to MUDA and the government.
Published 04 July 2024, 09:08 IST