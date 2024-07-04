BJP leaders protest against MUDA irregularities in Mysuru

Mysuru: Workers from BJP Mysuru City and rural Yuva Morcha party staged a protest condemning the alleged irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) near BJP office in Mysuru on Thursday.

They later tried to lay siege to MUDA office, but were prevented by police and taken to custody but released later.

They raised slogans against the Congress led state government and the Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.