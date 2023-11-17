BJP likely to select leaders of Opposition in Karnataka today

“Lingayat aspirants will have to make way for someone from other castes, with B Y Vijayendra being appointed the state BJP president. Former minister V Sunil Kumar is the frontrunner from among the backward castes for the post of LoP in the Assembly. But his chances may diminish somewhat if frontrunner Kota Srinivasa Poojary is picked as the LoP in the Council, as both Poojary and Sunil Kumar belong to the Billava community and are from the coastal belt,” sources said.