BJP likely to select leaders of Opposition in Karnataka today

The state BJP is likely to complete the appointment of the leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and Council at the legislature party meeting on Friday.
The BJP has not named the leaders of the Opposition since its debacle in the Assembly polls in May this year. The party attracted a lot of criticism from the ruling Congress over the delay.
After a meeting with party veteran Yediyurappa here, former minister Ashoka told reporters that the party had deputed central observers to pick leaders of the Opposition for both Houses on Friday.
Ashoka said he was an aspirant for the post along with others, like C N Ashwath Narayan and V Sunil Kumar.
“All three of us spoke to each other last night and decided to unanimously support the party’s choice from among us,” he said.
Ashoka, also a former deputy chief minister, said the party had completed multiple rounds of discussions with senior leaders and legislators over appointing the leaders of the Opposition.
“None really knows who will be the leaders of the Opposition as the party has kept everything under wraps. The central observers may give us names for the posts or seek legislators’ opinion again before making the announcement,” he said.
According to sources, along with Ashoka, other Vokkaliga leaders who are in contention for the post are Ashwath Narayan and former home minister Araga Jnanendra.
“Lingayat aspirants will have to make way for someone from other castes, with B Y Vijayendra being appointed the state BJP president. Former minister V Sunil Kumar is the frontrunner from among the backward castes for the post of LoP in the Assembly. But his chances may diminish somewhat if frontrunner Kota Srinivasa Poojary is picked as the LoP in the Council, as both Poojary and Sunil Kumar belong to the Billava community and are from the coastal belt,” sources said.