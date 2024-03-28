BJP 'manuvadis’ threatened to 'encounter me': Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that ‘BJP manuvadis’ sent a letter to his office threatening to "encounter him".

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that his family members have been abused and threatened in the letter.

Stating that the letter was posted to his office in Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru ten days ago, he said that the miscreants had referred to his caste in it.

A case has been registered at Vidhana Soudha police station, he added.

He also alleged that BJP leaders are preparing to hold elections over his dead body.