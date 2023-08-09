BJP may appoint LoPs, Karnataka chief after Parliament session

The BJP top brass is likely to appoint the leaders of the Opposition in both Houses of the legislature and a new state unit president after the monsoon session of Parliament.
The session is scheduled to end on August 11. Thereafter, the party leaders will decide on the appointments, sources in the BJP said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah here and held discussions on the state’s political developments.
The meeting went on for around 40 minutes, during which Bommai is learnt to have explained to the home minister the current political situation in the state.
The discussions also touched upon the reasons for the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.
The former chief minister is learnt to have requested Shah for early appointments of the state BJP unit president and leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and the Council.
This is the first meeting between the former CM and Shah after the poll debacle.
Bommai is likely to meet BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday as the latter was away from the national capital on Tuesday.
Later, the former chief minister told reporters that the new state unit president and leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and Council would be appointed soon.
Separately, senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal arrived in Delhi and sought appointments with Shah and Nadda.
Sources close to Yatnal said that the Lingayat leader came to the national capital to urge the party’s top leadership to expedite the appointments.