BJP may appoint LoPs, Karnataka chief after Parliament session

The BJP top brass is likely to appoint the leaders of the Opposition in both Houses of the legislature and a new state unit president after the monsoon session of Parliament.

The session is scheduled to end on August 11. Thereafter, the party leaders will decide on the appointments, sources in the BJP said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah here and held discussions on the state’s political developments.

The meeting went on for around 40 minutes, during which Bommai is learnt to have explained to the home minister the current political situation in the state.

The discussions also touched upon the reasons for the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.