Activist writes to UP SIT, alleges BJP MLA collected Ram temple funds

<p>Kalaburagi: City-based social activist Deepak Patil has claimed that he has sent a complaint letter to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government accusing Aurad BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan, VHP leader Gopalji and his close associate Satish Naubade of collecting huge amounts of money from contractors in the name of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>The Uttar Pradesh government has formed the SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement case, involving daily donations and offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. </p>.<p>Patil said he sent the complaint letter via email and speed post on June 25. However, the probe team has not yet acknowledged receipt of his complaint letter, he added. </p>.<p>He alleged that Chavan's wealth began to grow after he raised donations for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple.</p>.<p>He also said that they have collected a minimum of Rs 5 lakh from each contractor from Aurad taluk. </p>.CPI Kerala slams BJP over alleged Ayodhya Ram temple donation scam.<p>Charging that all these persons acquired more than 100 acres of agricultural land in the names of their relatives, he said that there is a possibility of misappropriation of the donation amount collected for the temple.</p>.<p>All these persons made huge investments in the real estate business in Maharashtra soon after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir temple, he charged. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Charges baseless, says MLA Prabhu Chavan</p>.<p>Terming the allegations against him as baseless, MLA Prabhu Chavan said they are part of several conspiracies against him.</p>.<p>He claimed that he personally donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple. </p>