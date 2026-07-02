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Homeindiakarnataka

Activist writes to UP SIT, alleges BJP MLA collected Ram temple funds

All these persons made huge investments in the real estate business in Maharashtra soon after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir temple, he charged.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:45 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaRam MandirSITactivist

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