<p>v: A special court for cases involving MP/MLAs on Thursday granted conditional bail to KR Puram BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj (B A Basavaraja) in the Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva murder case. </p>.<p>Basavaraja is arraigned as accused number 5 in the case and was arrested after the high court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case.</p>.<p>The special court allowed his bail application and ordered his release on executing a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh with two sureties for the like sum.</p>.BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj arrested in Biklu Shiva murder case after Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail plea.<p>The special court judge said the Basavaraja shall not threaten or tamper the prosecution witness, shall not directly or indirectly make an attempt to influence any of the witness, shall appear before the investigating agency as and when called and render full co-operation for the investigation, and that he shall not leave the jurisdiction of the court or travel abroad without obtaining written permission from the court. The court also imposed conditions that Basavaraja shall appear before the investigating officer once a month on any second Sunday between 9 am and 5 pm and shall mark his attendance for a period of three months or till the date of filing the additional complaint, if any, and whichever is earlier.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was murdered on Meanee Avenue Road at Bharathinagar on July 15, 2025. On July 24, the case was transferred to the CID. The order invoking the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) was quashed by the high court on December 19, 2025.</p>