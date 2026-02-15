Menu
BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj sent to 7-day CID custody in murder case

The K R Puram MLA was produced before a magistrate at the judge’s residence here and was remanded to seven days’ CID custody for further investigation.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 14:00 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 14:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPByrathi Basavaraj

