<p>Bengaluru: BJP MLA B A Basavaraj, also known as Byrathi Basavaraj, was on Sunday remanded to seven days of CID custody in connection with a murder case.</p>.<p>The K R Puram MLA was produced before a magistrate at the judge's residence here and was remanded to seven days' CID custody for further investigation.</p>.<p>The development came after doctors at the state-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research certified that Basavaraj was medically stable, police said.</p>.<p>The former minister has been named as one of the accused in the murder of Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, a realtor-cum-rowdy sheeter, who was killed on July 15 last year.</p><p>Basavaraj was arrested by CID officials on Thursday, soon after he landed at the airport here from Ahmedabad, following the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain his plea challenging a High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the case.</p>.<p>During the mandatory medical examination after his arrest, the MLA raised concerns about his cardiac condition, prompting doctors to seek an opinion from the specialised hospital.</p>.<p>Based on the medical opinion, a Bengaluru court on Friday directed that Basavaraj be admitted to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for evaluation.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, along with a few other party leaders, visited Basavaraj's residence and met his family members and supporters to express solidarity. </p>