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BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna flays Karnataka govt for withdrawing hijab ban

Suvarna accused the Congress government of creating confusion in the education system by permitting hijab in educational institutions.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:54 IST
India NewsKarnatakahijab banYashpal Suvarna

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