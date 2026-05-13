BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna flays Karnataka govt for withdrawing hijab ban

<p>Udupi: BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna has criticised the state government over its move to withdraw the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-rolls-back-2022-order-banning-hijab-in-classrooms-4001887">hijab ban order</a> in schools and colleges, alleging that the decision would lead to the “Islamisation” of the state’s education system.</p><p>Suvarna accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of creating confusion in the education system by permitting hijab in educational institutions. He said the move went against the objective of school uniforms, which were introduced to eliminate discrimination among students based on caste, religion, economic background and social status.</p><p>Suvarna was the vice president of College development committee at Government PU college in Udupi where hijab row had erupted in 2021. </p><p>Referring to the hijab controversy that originated in December 2021 at the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi, Suvarna alleged that six students had intentionally triggered the dispute by demanding permission to wear hijab inside classrooms. He said the issue later escalated into a statewide and nationwide controversy, affecting the education system and law-and-order situation.</p>.Karnataka govt withdraws BJP-era 2022 order banning hijab in classrooms.<p>Suvarna accused the state government of trying to withdraw the hijab ban order merely to appease minorities. He also criticised the government for allegedly allowing hijab while not permitting saffron shawls in educational institutions, terming it an “anti-Hindu stance”.</p><p>Citing the Karnataka High Court’s earlier observation that hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam, Suvarna urged the government to immediately reconsider and withdraw its decision.</p><p>He warned that the BJP would not allow the education system to be “damaged for political purposes” or students’ futures to be affected for political gains.</p>