BJP MLC Nanjundi bats for caste census

BJP MLC and Vishwakarma community leader K P Nanjundi on Wednesday expressed his support to CM Siddaramaiah's decision to act on the caste census, which he said will be a "boon" for backward classes.
Addressing a news conference, Nanjundi, also president of All Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha, said community leaders, pontiffs and other members will hold a state-level Satyagraha at Freedom Park on Friday, to express solidarity with CM's decision.
He said for the community, which comprises several artisan groups, an official record of their numbers will help in preserving their hereditary profession. According to Nanjundi, the community has a population of around 40 lakh in the state.
Nanjundi hoped the party's official stand will not oppose the caste census. When asked where he would stand if the party interests were at loggerheads with those of the community, he said: "The community's interests cannot be compromised."