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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP MP alleges Congress govt diverted SC/ST funds, neglected development in Karnataka

The BJP leader also charged the Siddaramaiah-led government with being insensitive towards Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsSCSTKota Srinivas Poojary

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