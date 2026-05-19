BJP MP alleges Congress govt diverted SC/ST funds, neglected development in Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP Lok Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kota-srinivas-poojary">Kota Srinivas Poojary</a> on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of failing to deliver development and neglecting infrastructure, leaving people of the state in hardship.</p><p>Poojary claimed that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is occupied with organising 'Sadana Samavesha' programmes, employees of state-run transport corporations have not received salaries for the past 30 months.</p>.TMC alleges intimidation by BJP after Jahangir Khan withdraws before repoll fray.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he further alleged that the government has, for the first time in the state's history, diverted Rs 60,000 crore earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities to fund its guarantee schemes. This move, he said, demonstrates that the Congress regime is against the welfare of SC/ST communities.</p><p>The BJP leader also charged the Siddaramaiah-led government with being insensitive towards Other Backward Classes (OBCs), stating that more than 1.5 lakh OBC students have been denied hostel facilities for their studies.</p><p>"The Congress government is more interested in enjoying power rather than focusing on the welfare of the people and the development of the state," Poojary said.</p>