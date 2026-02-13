<p>New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada BJP MP Brijesh Chowta on Friday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take strict action against fraudulent job recruitment agencies and to launch awareness campaigns to protect Indian citizens seeking employment abroad.</p><p>During a meeting with the minister here, Chowta highlighted the rapid increase in unscrupulous recruitment agencies operating in coastal Karnataka and other parts of the country.</p><p>These agencies, he said, are cheating innocent job aspirants by promising lucrative overseas jobs.In recent years, numerous complaints have surfaced of individuals falling victim to cyber fraudsters after travelling abroad through such fake or fraudulent agencies. Many find themselves stranded without employment, or end up in jobs far below what was promised, leaving them in severe distress.</p>.MP Brijesh Chowta urges ESIC to take over ESI Hospital in Mangaluru.<p>Chowta submitted a detailed memorandum to the minister requesting measures including strong action by the Ministry of External Affairs to dismantle these fraudulent networks, mandatory pre-departure counselling for workers to help them identify and avoid fake agencies, nationwide awareness campaigns highlighting the risks of fraudulent recruiters, improved coordination between government authorities and legitimate recruitment agencies and enhanced monitoring and oversight mechanisms, particularly in high-risk destination countries.</p><p>Additionally, Chowta proposed that the Ministry of External Affairs organise an international conference in Mangaluru, focusing on the key sectors of technology, tourism, and trade. He suggested the event be held under the auspices of the ministry to promote investment, collaboration, and growth opportunities in the region.</p>