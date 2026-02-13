Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP MP Brijesh Chowta urges EAM Jaishankar to crack down on fake overseas job rackets

Chowta proposed that the Ministry of External Affairs organise an international conference in Mangaluru, focusing on the key sectors of technology, tourism, and trade.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPS JaishankarJob Scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us