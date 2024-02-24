BJP MP calls Karnataka CM 'Siddaramulla Khan', latter dubs saffron party as anti-Muslims

"They (BJP) speak about sabka-saath-sabka-vikas, but they oppose Muslims. If not, why will he (Hegde) call me Siddaramulla Khan?" he asked. 'They are anti-minority.'

Seeking to know whether any government staff has complained of non-payment of salary, the CM said, 'Anantkumar Hegde is someone who spoke about changing the Constitution. Is he fit to be an MP? If such a person makes such statements, what value will it have?'

Responding to Hegde's claim that no states other than Karnataka have raised the issue of central funds to states, he pointed out that even Kerala and Tamil Nadu have protested. "Injustice happened to all states, especially southern states."