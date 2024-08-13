Former BJP MP claims to be friends with Gauri Lankesh murder accused, slammed by Karnataka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slammed former BJP MP Prathap Simha after he claimed that Maddur's Naveen Kumar, who is accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is his friend.
Taking it to his X account, Rao posted a picture of the MP on Tuesday and tagging the BJP, Rao wrote, "This is the real face of Godse worshiper @BJP4India. This is an example that all those who disturb the peace of the society, who carry out destructive acts like murder, extortion, stay in the sanctum sanctorum of BJP."
"What message will be sent to the society if the former MP of #BJP instead of condemning the act of the accused who killed Gauri Lankesh, who was a bold journalist, puts his hand on the shoulder of the accused and takes a photo?" he added in the post.
The High Court of Karnataka in July had granted bail to the three men accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case.
Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the bail petitions filed by K T Naveen Kumar, Suresh H L and Amit Degwekar with the condition that they attend the ongoing trial as and when required.
Noted journalist and human rights activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by two bike-borne men on the night of September 5, 2017, outside her house in western Bengaluru's RR Nagar.
With DHNS inputs
Published 13 August 2024, 05:22 IST