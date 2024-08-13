Former BJP MP claims to be friends with Gauri Lankesh murder accused, slammed by Karnataka health minister

"What message will be sent to the society if the former MP of #BJP instead of condemning the act of the accused who killed Gauri Lankesh, who was a bold journalist, puts his hand on the shoulder of the accused and takes a photo?" he added in the post.

The High Court of Karnataka in July had granted bail to the three men accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the bail petitions filed by K T Naveen Kumar, Suresh H L and Amit Degwekar with the condition that they attend the ongoing trial as and when required.

Noted journalist and human rights activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by two bike-borne men on the night of September 5, 2017, outside her house in western Bengaluru's RR Nagar.

