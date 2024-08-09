BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dares Rahul Gandhi to reveal Karnataka caste census report

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey on Friday said that if the Congress leader is so determined to conduct a caste census, he should first reveal Karnataka caste census report.

"You lack the capability to provide justice to the backward class and poor, and that's why you talk about the caste census. If Congress and Rahul Gandhi have the courage, let them implement OBC reservation in Karnataka," Dubey said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

"If you have the strength, why couldn't you implement the OBC reservation from 2011? If you have the strength, why hasn't the socio-economic reservation in Karnataka, where your government has been in power for the past two years, been implemented?" he asked. "It hasn't been implemented because Islam and Christianity do not talk about caste, and you want to give OBC reservations to 86 Christian castes and 56 Muslim castes through the back door."