BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dares Rahul Gandhi to reveal Karnataka caste census report

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey on Friday said that if the Congress leader is so determined to conduct a caste census, he should first reveal Karnataka caste census report.
"You lack the capability to provide justice to the backward class and poor, and that's why you talk about the caste census. If Congress and Rahul Gandhi have the courage, let them implement OBC reservation in Karnataka," Dubey said while speaking in Lok Sabha.
"If you have the strength, why couldn't you implement the OBC reservation from 2011? If you have the strength, why hasn't the socio-economic reservation in Karnataka, where your government has been in power for the past two years, been implemented?" he asked. "It hasn't been implemented because Islam and Christianity do not talk about caste, and you want to give OBC reservations to 86 Christian castes and 56 Muslim castes through the back door."
The BJP MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from a backward community, a tea-seller, and "when he talks about security, and when he talks about an OBC government, you start talking about OBC." Therefore, he said, Congress has no right to talk about the OBCs. "The Prime Minister has set an agenda like Krishna, and you are all scrambling around. All the opposition political parties are like Kauravas, shouting OBC...OBC."
The Congress, for decades, has opposed reservation for the OBCs and it has never made an OBC Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, he said.
"In the Congress manifesto of 1952, 1957, 1962, 1969, 1971, 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, and 1991, they stated they were against OBC reservation. Congress has never made an OBC Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has never made an OBC Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh. Except for Daroga Ra, Congress has never made an OBC Chief Minister in Bihar. You sidelined Daroga Rai when he provided reservations (to OBC). In 1977, when Charan Singh wanted to give reservations, you toppled his government. In 1989, you toppled VP Singh's government and brought in Chandra Shekhar," Dubey said.
