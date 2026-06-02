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'BJP never compromised on its principles': Karnataka party chief as Dakshina Kannada training camp wraps up

Agarwal said the BJP believes that the nation comes before the party and the party comes before the individual.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:01 IST
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Radhamohan Das Agarwal speaks during the valedictory of Dakshina Kannada district-level training camp on Tuesday.

Radhamohan Das Agarwal speaks during the valedictory of Dakshina Kannada district-level training camp on Tuesday.

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Published 02 June 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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