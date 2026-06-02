'BJP never compromised on its principles': Karnataka party chief as Dakshina Kannada training camp wraps up

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">BJP </a>National General Secretary and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal on Tuesday said the BJP, the world's largest political party, has maintained its ideological purity since its inception and has never compromised on its core principles under any circumstances.</p><p>Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day Dakshina Kannada district-level training camp organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026 at Sanghanikethan in Mangaluru, Agarwal said the party has remained steadfast in its ideology despite facing numerous challenges over the years.</p>.<p>He said the party continues to be guided by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy. Emphasising the party's commitment to national interests, he said the BJP believes that the nation comes before the party and the party comes before the individual. </p>.<p>Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said the BJP had fulfilled the vision of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He also paid tribute to senior leaders and workers who made sacrifices for the growth of the party from its formative years and said their contributions should always be remembered.</p><p>Speaking on the party's electoral prospects in Dakshina Kannada, Agarwal said the BJP currently holds six of the district's eight Assembly constituencies and expressed confidence about expanding its presence.</p>.Karnataka: BJP to reset caste calculations as power shifts in Soudha .<p>“Of the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district, BJP has legislators in six. In the next election, BJP candidates should also win in Mangalore and Puttur constituencies. Party workers must strive to ensure victory in all eight constituencies, and I too will work towards that goal,” he said.</p><p>DK BJP President Sathish Kumpala said the training camp had been conducted in a disciplined and exemplary manner over two days. </p><p>He noted that Member of Parliament, six MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council, former ministers, former legislators and party office-bearers participated in the programme, making it a success. The training camp would strengthen the party organisation in the district, he added.</p><p>DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and others were also present at the occasion.</p>