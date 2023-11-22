BJP observers shift focus to pick LoP in Council, 5 seniors in race

At least four BJP leaders – Raghunath Rao Malkapure, N Ravikumar, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Shashil Namoshi are in the race along with senior party colleague Kota Srinivas Poojari for the post of leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.
Of the five, Namoshi has been very vocal about his candidature for the post. He has openly expressed his wish to be the leader of the Opposition on multiple occasions, including on Tuesday.
Namoshi said he is a serious contender for the post as he is the seniormost BJP member in the House.
Poojari belongs to the Billava community. Malkapure, a former chairman of the legislative Council, is a Kuruba. Ravikumar is an OBC, while Narayanaswamy belongs to the SC-Right community.
A senior BJP leader told DH that the party’s central observers began the process of zeroing in on a name after the process of electing the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly got over. “It looks like the party’s central leaders are not satisfied with Poojari’s performance as leader of the Opposition and leader of the Upper House in the past. Therefore, they may be looking for a fresh face,” the source said.
Namoshi’s chances may be scuttled as senior MLC Basavaraj Horatti (elected on a BJP ticket), who is now the chairman of the Legislative Council, is a fellow Lingayat.
“With Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, leading the party in the Lower House, and Vijayendra, a Lingayat, becoming the state party president, BJP may look to appoint someone from the backward castes or the dalit community as LoP in the Council,” the source said.
In such a scenario, Malkapure, a Kuruba leader from Kalayana Karnataka region, may be considered for the post.
In fact, some leaders in the BJP highlighted that he was the one who made way for Horatti for the election to the Chair and that his appointment may also placate the third dominant community in the state – Kurubas (which comes under OBCs).
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to have a say in the appointment of the LoP in the Upper House, like he did in choosing the LoP in the Assembly and the state BJP chief. “Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, a Dalit, seems to have an edge over others. He has maintained good relations with all power centres in the state BJP,” the source said.