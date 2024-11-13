BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to remove Karnataka govt: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to the 50 Congress MLAs to remove his government.</p>.<p>He said none of the Congress MLAs agreed with it, due to which the BJP is now resorting to filing false cases against him.</p>.Will PM Modi quit if proven wrong, asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on excise funds allegations.<p>"To overthrow the Siddaramaiah government somehow, they (BJP) offered Rs 50 crore to 50 MLAs. Where did they get so much money from? Did former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra print the money?” Siddaramaiah asked after inaugurating public works worth Rs 470 crore in the T Narasipura assembly constituency in Mysuru district.</p>.<p>He said it was all "bribe money".</p>.<p>"They have made crores of rupees. Using the money, they offered Rs 50 crore to each MLA," the chief minister alleged.</p>.<p>"But none of our MLAs agreed for it this time. That’s why they have started a campaign to remove this government somehow. That’s why they are doing it (filing false cases)," Siddaramaiah said. </p>