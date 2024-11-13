Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to remove Karnataka govt: CM Siddaramaiah

He said none of the Congress MLAs agreed with it, due to which the BJP is now resorting to filing false cases against him.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 15:30 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us