BJP offering Rs 50 crore each to lure Congress MLAs, alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the BJP is offering Rs 50 crore each to ruling Congress MLAs to resign, and also promising them funds in subsequent byelections after they quit, as part of "Operation Kamala".

"Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus), coined by opposition parties, refers to alleged attempts of the BJP to engineer the defection of opposition legislators to install its own government and ensure its stability.

"The Income Tax department conducts raids; are rich people who have amassed wealth through illegal means, only in opposition parties? Is there no one in the BJP? They (BJP) are the 'Pitamaha' of corruption," Siddaramaiah said.