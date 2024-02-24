BJP ‘passes resolution’ to counter ruling Cong on tax devolution

In a tit-for-tat move, the Opposition BJP on Friday “moved and passed” a resolution from the well of the House in the Assembly, condemning the ruling party’s resolutions passed on Thursday targeting the Union government.
As soon as the session commenced, the BJP-JD(S) members trooped into the well of the House protesting the resolutions against the Centre. A heated exchange ensued between the ruling and opposition members as well. While the Opposition maintained that such resolutions would only spoil the relationship between state and Centre, Ministers H K Patil and Krishna Byre Gowda contended that their resolution was in favour of protecting state and farmers interests at large.
Angered by the ruling party’s stance, Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka read out what he termed “unanimous resolution,” which was seconded by former chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai. Former law minister S Suresh Kumar “approved” this resolution even as they were protesting inside the well. Speaker U T Khader was busy conducting business and allowed the Assembly to pass two bills sans any discussion.
Ashoka, reading out his counter resolution asserted that Modi-led Central government brought reforms, such as increasing grants to states from 32 per cent to 42 per cent.
“The Congress was in power in the state when the 15th Finance Commission finalised its norms. Five ministers, who represented the state, did not mention anything about injustice then. But the same Congress is now blaming the Centre. This is nothing but politically motivated,” he said.
He also said that Karnataka had received over Rs 1.06 lakh crore through GST compensation, cess and surcharge compensation.
The “resolution” also read that the state government must stop criticising the
Union government to hide its failures.
The BJP’s resolution was neither opposed by the ruling party nor rejected by the Speaker, even as the BJP leaders read it out.
