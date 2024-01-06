BJP plans Lok Sabha tasks to rein in sulking seniors in Karnataka

"It has been decided to personally meet some senior leaders. If needed, even the state president BY Vijayendra will be making visits," he said, adding that taking everyone along is in the party's interests.

Meanwhile, Somanna said he will visit New Delhi on January 8 for talks with BJP’s top brass. He even warned of rebelling if action is not taken against those 'responsible for my defeat'.

Somanna said Vijayendra knows who caused his defeat. "If such people are allowed to continue, I won't take it lying down. It is Vijayendra's duty to set things right. He is young. If he wants to grow, he should address the inconvenience people like me have faced," he added.

Asked if he discussed his aspiration to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Tumkur seat with the JD(S) leadership, Somanna said it did not come up. "It was a satisfying meeting. Deve Gowda asked me not to take any hasty decision. He said I must forget the past. He also explained why PM Modi is inevitable for the country," he said.