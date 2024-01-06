BJP plans Lok Sabha tasks to rein in sulking seniors in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Sulking BJP leaders such as V Somanna, Arvind Limbavali and Basanagounda Patil Yatnal will be given responsibilities for the Lok Sabha polls amid desperate attempts by the saffron party to douse the embers of disgruntlement.
Somanna, Limbavali and Yatnal have been critical of the BJP ever since the party suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. Especially Somanna, one of BJP's prominent Lingayat leaders, has his knives out after he lost from two constituencies.
The party has decided to 'personally meet' senior leaders to create a 'conducive atmosphere' for everyone, former minister CT Ravi said.
"All senior leaders will be visited. Our responsibility is to ensure that they take an active part in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Every vote, every seat is important. There's no question of keeping anyone out. If everyone is taken along, it'll convert as results for us," Ravi said.
On Friday, Somanna met JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and the regional party's state president HD Kumaraswamy and held talks.
"Somanna has his own political strength. We will also reach out to Limbavali, Yatnal and others who aren't taking an active part. They'll be given responsiblilities and respect," Ravi said, adding that this was decided at a senior leaders' meeting held recently.
"It has been decided to personally meet some senior leaders. If needed, even the state president BY Vijayendra will be making visits," he said, adding that taking everyone along is in the party's interests.
Meanwhile, Somanna said he will visit New Delhi on January 8 for talks with BJP’s top brass. He even warned of rebelling if action is not taken against those 'responsible for my defeat'.
Somanna said Vijayendra knows who caused his defeat. "If such people are allowed to continue, I won't take it lying down. It is Vijayendra's duty to set things right. He is young. If he wants to grow, he should address the inconvenience people like me have faced," he added.
Asked if he discussed his aspiration to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Tumkur seat with the JD(S) leadership, Somanna said it did not come up. "It was a satisfying meeting. Deve Gowda asked me not to take any hasty decision. He said I must forget the past. He also explained why PM Modi is inevitable for the country," he said.