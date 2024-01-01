BJP plans protest against Congress' 'anti-farmer' stance

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of failing to respond to plight of farmers and the people, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday said that the party will chalk out a protest strategy against the ruling Congress over its failure on all fronts.
“The state is reeling under severe drought conditions. More than 500 farmers have ended life in the state. But the Congress government has miserably failed to tackle the situation. Nobody really knows what the district in-charge ministers are doing. And as if this wasn’t enough, minister Shivanand Patil keeps insulting the farmers with his disrespectful statements,” Vijayendra told reporters here.
The north Karnataka issues at the Belagavi legislature session were discussions just for namesake.
This government is not serious about the problems faced by the north Karnataka region, he charged.
Continuing his attack on the ruling Congress, Vijayendra said, “The development activities have come to a standstill with the government not releasing a single paisa. The Siddaramaiah government, however, has funds for minorities, but not for farmers and poor.”
People have lost faith in Congress’ guarantees, he said, adding that they trust Modi’s guarantee which was evident in the outcome of elections to five states.