BJP plans statewide protests to corner Karnataka's Congress govt over ‘failed’ guarantees

The BJP’s resounding win in three states in heartland has come as a huge morale booster for the party state unit. In a bid to mount pressure on the ruling Congress, the saffron party has planned statewide protests on the Siddaramaiah government’s ‘failure’ to implement the guarantee schemes.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the state government’s guarantees had not even reached 25 per cent of the beneficiaries in the state. “We have planned huge protests after the Belagavi session against the failure of the state government to implement the guarantees. The proposed rallies would be led by those who have not received the benefit of guarantee schemes,” he explained.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps saying winning Karnataka is akin to winning the entire nation but the election results proved him wrong. The image of Modi has increased after these elections. Another big reason is that Modi fought these elections without any arrogance despite remaining at the top post for a decade. So these poll results are a warning bell to the Congress,” he said.
After taking part in the celebrations at party headquarters in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka mockingly said that these results proved that there is ‘no warranty on Congress guarantees’.
“They (guarantees) have failed like Chinese products in these elections. Since, these elections were tipped to ‘semi-final’ so voters made up their mind to vote for strong leadership. PM Modi will lead the country for the third term in a row after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
BJP national general secretary, (Organisation) B L Santhosh took to X where he posted a picture of PM Modi stating, “Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, Modi ki guarantee…with a caption stating “Ek akela Modi, sabpe bhaari.”