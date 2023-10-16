BJP plans two-day protests seeking resignations of Siddaramaiah, DKS over corruption

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that the party will hold statewide protests on Monday and Tuesday, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar over the ‘rampant corruption’ by the Congress government.
After a party leaders’ meeting, Kateel told reporters, “The district units will hold protests on Monday while mandal (hobli)-level units will stage demonstrations on Tuesday, demanding resignations of CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar.”
“The Congress government is embroiled in rampant corruption. Even a renowned artiste (Sarod maestro Pt Rajeev Taranath), who is scheduled to perform at a Dasara event, has come out in open accusing the officials of a Dasara committee demanding a cut. The bureaucrats and other government staffers have alleged corruption in transfers. The contractors have charged the government with demanding hefty cuts to clear their pending bills. Therefore, the BJP state unit has decided to hold statewide protests, demanding resignations of the CM and his deputy,” Kateel said.
Terming the KPCC as Karnataka Pradesh ‘Commission’ Committee, BJP leader C T Ravi said the ruling party’s skeletons of corruption are tumbling out... A CBI probe into the ongoing I-T raids will only expose the nexus between the Congress’ high profile leaders and contractors,” he charged.
‘It’s Siddu vs DKS’
Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘No 1’ and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as ‘No 2’, Ravi charged that the state’s No 1 and No 2 have been tasked with funding the Congress party’s election campaigns in five states.
“Both of them are competing with each other to fund the elections and impress the party high command as one is keen to complete his term and another wants to be the CM midway. The No 2 has promised the high command that he will give them Rs 2,000 crore, while the number one has promised Rs 1,000 crore to fund the elections. As a result, they have appointed their respective ‘benamis’ in every district to collect funds,” he said.