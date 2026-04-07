<p>Hubballi: Charging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is playing politics by making LPG vessels unload in North India, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Tuesday said the BJP lacks a base in South India, and therefore, they play politics.</p><p>"Why two ships that came to India were taken to Gujarat only? Why was one of them not docked in Mangaluru, Chennai or other ports in South India? They (BJP) are focusing on North India, and are forgetting South India as they lack a base here," he said.</p><p>Commenting on Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a>'s advice to autorickshaw drivers to revert to petrol in the wake of the shortage of auto LPG, Shivakumar said Joshi should first help to protect the interests of the state.</p><p>Replying to a query on the possibility of leadership change in the state government after the by-elections, he said, "Time will give an answer".</p>.Karnataka MLAs to get three tickets for IPL matches, two tickets for International tourneys: D K Shivakumar.<p>On Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's earlier statement about Siddaramaiah continuing to be the CM till 2028, he said, "I am not ready to answer others' questions. I am the party president. Either CM or me should answer. Others' words are not important".</p><p>Shivakumar, who returned from Kerala after participating in Assembly election campaigning there, was heading towards Davanagere for by-election canvassing in the Davanagere South constituency.</p><p>"We have the confidence that we (UDF) will get a two-thirds majority in Kerala. People are fed up with the 10-year rule there, and that government had an internal pact with BJP also. There are no sufficient flights (due to West Asia war situation) for those who have to come from other countries to vote. But we are working unitedly and we will win," Shivakumar noted.</p><p>Five guarantees have helped the people though the Centre has not given any relief from price rise, and we will win by-polls in both Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies, he added.</p>