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BJP playing politics in LPG supply, neglecting South India: D K Shivakumar

He asked, "Why two ships that came to India were taken to Gujarat only? Why was one of them not docked in Mangaluru, Chennai or other ports in South India?"
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsLPG

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