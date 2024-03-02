BJP politicising Rameshwaram Cafe blast is not right: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: A day after the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in eastern Bengaluru's Brookefield area, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have accepted that it was a blast, however, they are yet to clarify if it was an act of terror or an individual's plan.
Siddaramaiah while speaking to media persons near his residence in Mysuru on Saturday, said, "Serious investigation is on. We have CCTV footage of the accused wearing a cap and a mask arriving from a bus, taking a token at the counter of the cafe. He left a bag with timer fixed explosive, after having coffee sitting at a corner. So, since the pictures of the accused are available, investigation is easy."
"The nine people injured in the incident are out of danger. DCM D K Shivakumar and Home minister Dr G Parameshwar have visited the injured and also the cafe. I will also be visiting the spot and meet the injured people," he said.
BJP made allegations that Congress is indulging in appeasing minority community for votes, the blast happened. However, Siddaramaiah has denied the claims saying, "There were such incidents including a Mangaluru cooker blast that happened during BJP led state government. So, were they indulging in such appeasement? We seriously condemn this blast. But politicising the event is not right."
The CM also denied allegations that BJP is trying to tamper the FSL report of video to shield Rajya Sabha winner from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, which proves that he allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha recently.
He said, "If we receive the FSL report, we will take action accordingly. There is no question of shielding anyone, those who err will be punished in our government.
