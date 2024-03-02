BJP politicising Rameshwaram Cafe blast is not right: CM Siddaramaiah

The CM also denied allegations that BJP is trying to tamper the FSL report of video to shield Rajya Sabha winner from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, which proves that he allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha recently.

He said, "If we receive the FSL report, we will take action accordingly. There is no question of shielding anyone, those who err will be punished in our government.