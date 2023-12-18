BJP pushes ‘women, Dalits, kids not safe under Congress rule’ narrative

The Opposition BJP on Sunday alleged that the state’s law and order had collapsed with the rise in crime against women, especially those from SC/ST communities.
The party was referring to the incident where a woman was stripped, paraded naked and tied to an electricity pole at Vantamuri in Belagavi district. It has also taken the government to task over the incident where schoolkids belonging to the dalit community were made to clean a septic tank in Kolar district.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, sought resignation of Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa over the incident at the Morarji residential school at Malur in Kolar district.
“It appears that the ruling Congress seems to have lost control of the state administration as well as Law and order. Within days after the Vantamuri case was reported, schoolchildren were forced to clean toilets of their school in Malur in Kolar district, which is in a very close distance of state capital Bengaluru. In both cases Dalits (Scheduled Castes) and Tribals (Scheduled Tribals) are the target. Both of these cases show that neither Dalits nor Tribals nor women and Children in the state are safe under Congress rule (sic),” the post said.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai posted on X that fear of law seems to have been the first casualty under the Congress government.
“In just gap of weeks, female infanticide racket came to light, soon after this, woman was stripped naked in Vantamuri in Belagavi while now, it is heartening to note that children are being used to clean the toilet pit in Maluru case has come to light. These three cases are classic examples of this Government is as worthy as dead carcasses (sic),” his post said.
Taking part in the Viksit Bharat programme organized by the city BJP unit in Bengaluru, Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the BJP was not trying to politicize sensitive issues.
“Hadn’t the high court intervened, the government would have still been in deep slumber. The BJP national president, J P Nadda, decided to send a delegation of women MPs. This can’t be seen as politicising the Vantamuri case,” he said.