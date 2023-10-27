BJP rubbishes Cong MLA's claims of attempts to topple Siddaramaiah govt

Bengaluru: In a sensational claim, first-time Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) on Friday said a team of three BJP leaders is approaching lawmakers with offers to defect, which the saffron party denied.

Gowda, the Mandya MLA who is seen as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s loyalist, said five Congress lawmakers have been approached with offers that include Rs 50 crore, a ministerial position and an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Three unemployed BJP persons...the same gang that helped bring down the JD(S)-Congress coalition government has become active again. They're meeting Congress MLAs offering them Rs 50 crore, a ministerial berth and a special flight or chartered aeroplane to meet Amit Shah,” Gowda said, adding that there is proof to back this up.

“Our MLAs are not falling for this. They’re reporting this to the CM and deputy CM,” Gowda said.

This claim bears a similarity with the 2019 ‘Operation Lotus’ that saw 17 lawmakers defect to the BJP.