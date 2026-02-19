<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y VIjayendra said on Wednesday that the saffron party’s special state executive meeting on Thursday (February 19) would discuss strengthening the organisation to deal with the upcoming elections.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, the state BJP president said, “There are byelections in the Bagalkot and Davanagere south constituencies. There is also a possibility of a byelection in Bagepalli constituency. Zilla and taluk panchayat elections and Greater Bengaluru Authority elections are also on the cards. The next six months can be termed an election phase, and we will extensively discuss strengthening the organisation.”</p>.Congress used Assam for 'vote bank politics': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin.<p>He said over 1,250 members would participate in the meeting, including former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, union ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje. </p>.<p>Slamming the ruling Congress government as “corrupt, anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-youth,” he said, there would be discussions on how to unseat it from power.</p>