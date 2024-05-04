BJP says 'love jihad' cases on the rise in Karnataka due to Congress govt's appeasement politics

"Those who commit crimes against women and also anti-nationals have a feeling that the state government would support them due to the attitude of the government which hesitates to arrest the accused even in cases like raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhan Soudha premises itself. This policy is troubling the law and order situation, and has created fear among Hindu families and women," Vijayendra said, adding that people would teach a befitting lesson to 'anti-Hindu Congress government' in Lok Sabha polls.

'Form SIT'

Meanwhile, former minister C T Ravi urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to form an SIT to comprehensively investigate into all cases of 'love jihad', 'land jihad' and 'vote jihad'.

"All the accused in such cases coming from the same community is not a coincidence. There seems to be planned acts and network to spread fanaticism and fundamentalism through Love Jihad and such acts. Hubballi incident should not be considered as an individual one," Ravi said.

A comprehensive probe by the SIT should trace the roots of all such incidents and should cover all families affected, he added.