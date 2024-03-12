BJP sees red over order allowing DCs to spend crores on organising ‘guarantee conventions’

The government’s order allowing deputy commissioners to use unspent funds in their personal deposit (PD) accounts to organise conventions for guarantee schemes in taluks and districts has irked the Opposition BJP.
According to a government order, every deputy commissioner can release Rs 50 lakh for hobli and taluk-level conventions, Rs 1 crore for district-level events and Rs 2 crore for those attended by CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
The order said the government had decided to organise conventions for the guarantee schemes at hobli level to district level throughout the state in March. “Deputy commissioners must take steps to organise these conventions with the help of departments concerned, to provide food for those who attend the conventions, besides installing pandals and other required infrastructure. The DCs will be allowed to utilise funds from PD accounts,” the order read. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slammed Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in a post on X. They seem to have lost their senses. They are busy organising conventions, using government funds, he said.
“Instead of squandering hundreds of crores of taxpayers’ money on organising such conventions, the government could have used the same funds to provide relief to farmers. The state has seen deaths of over 900 farmers by suicide, several lakh agriculture labourers are migrating and over 40 weavers have died by suicide. Still, you both are spending crores for electoral gains,” he said in the post.
(Published 11 March 2024, 23:09 IST)