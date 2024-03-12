BJP sees red over order allowing DCs to spend crores on organising ‘guarantee conventions’

The order said the government had decided to organise conventions for the guarantee schemes at hobli level to district level throughout the state in March. “Deputy commissioners must take steps to organise these conventions with the help of departments concerned, to provide food for those who attend the conventions, besides installing pandals and other required infrastructure. The DCs will be allowed to utilise funds from PD accounts,” the order read. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slammed Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in a post on X. They seem to have lost their senses. They are busy organising conventions, using government funds, he said.