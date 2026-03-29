<p>Bengaluru: With an eye on the 2028 Assembly election, the Opposition BJP has decided to try a new organisational set-up that will be helmed by ‘committed’ party leaders groomed in the RSS ecosystem, sources said. </p>.<p>The state will be divided into 10 major zones, each one headed by one in-charge and a co-incharge. For Bengaluru, an additional co-incharge will be deployed. </p>.<p>This ‘crack team’ of 21 loyalists will be tasked with on-ground responsibilities, including constituency-wise and region-wise analyses, identification of issues, their root causes, resolving internal frictions and so on. To avoid bias, the in-charges and co-incharges will be deployed to constituencies other than their home turf. </p>.<p>Sources said that the team is being formed under the ‘direct supervision and guidance’ of senior leaders in New Delhi and the RSS. </p>.<p>This comes close on the heels of the RSS deciding to make Karnataka a new standalone unit. </p>.<p>At present, the provinces (prant) of Karnataka Uttar, Karnataka Dakshin, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are grouped under one kshetra. Karnataka will be divided into Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru. </p>.<p>The organisational rejig in the Karnataka BJP is a ‘necessary surgery’, sources said, given that the party’s general secretaries in the state have not managed to revitalize the cadre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. </p>