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BJP set to get organisational facelift ahead of 2028 Karnataka assembly elections

The organisational rejig in the Karnataka BJP is a ‘necessary surgery’, sources said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:13 IST
India NewspoliticsBJPKarnatakaAssembly election

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