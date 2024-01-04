BJP sets 48-hour deadline to drop cases against Ram bhakts

Bengaluru: Setting a 48-hour deadline to the government to drop all cases against Ram Bhakts, the BJP on Wednesday warned that its yuva morcha (youth wing) will lay siege to the Hubballi police station, which has reopened a Ram Janmabhoomi movement case against its worker.
As part of the protest, BJP leaders delegation led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, appealing to him to intervene and seek an explanation from the government over ‘unnecessary harassment’ of Hindu activists.
Leading the protest at the Freedom Park here, Vijayendra charged that of late, the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state resembles the Taliban regime of Afghanistan.
“This government is acting harsh on Hindus and completely disregarding their rights. This government shamelessly withdraws cases against activists of PFI, a banned organisation. But the Congress government is reopening cases against ‘Ram Bhakts’,” he said.
In his post on X, Vijayendra stated that the Anti-Hindu stance within the Congress is becoming contagious like the Corona pandemic.
“Contemptuous remarks by former minister H Anjaneya on Lord Ram, arrest of a Karsevak in Hubballi, remarks by B K Hariprasad and on top of all this, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s derogatory remarks against the concept of the Hindu Rashtra are a clear indication of a plot by the Congress to foment religious violence, just before the Lok Sabha elections,” the state BJP president said.
Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that the Congress has always stood in favour of hijab and against Ram and his mandir.
“Despite so much humiliation heaped upon Hindus, a vast majority of them are still in deep slumber. They need to wake up before it’s too late,” he said. Former minister V Sunil Kumar charged that the government in 1992 had not hesitated to target Ram Bhakts and even now, the same attitude is continuing.
“The attitude of this government has remained the same, that is being anti-Ram Bhakts. Siddaramaiah takes pride in organising massive celebrations in the name of Tipu Jayanti and does not hesitate to arrest pro-Kannada activists and also, in being anti-farmers,” he alleged.
Asserting that Ram mandir will remain a strong symbol of the Hindu pride, former deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan said that the BJP will not allow Congress to succeed in its designs to terrorise the Hindus.