BJP should at least pick LoP through draw of lots: Shettar

Former chief minister and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar on Sunday continued his tirade against the BJP saying the state unit is leaderless.
Speaking to reporters here, Shettar said, “It’s been 100 days since the Congress came to power in the state, but there’s no leader of the opposition. The state BJP is in a pathetic condition. They should at least pick the opposition leader through a draw of lots, he mocked and added that the Karnataka BJP is under the clutches of a handful of people.”
“Many former BJP legislators and party workers are unhappy and are keen to jump the ship to Congress. We will not wean any BJP leaders away. They themselves will come to the Congress,” Shettar, the six-time former BJP MLA who switched to the Congress after being denied ticket for the 2023 Assembly elections, said.
Alleging that there is mismanagement in the BJP, Shettar said, “In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP issued ticket to a moneybag in Ramdurg and denied the ticket to the sitting MLA in Baindoor Sukumar Shetty.”
Replying to a query on if he will take on BJP’s Pralhad Joshi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad seat, Shettar said, “The Congress high command will take a call on it.”
On the Centre’s inclination for ‘One nation one election’, Shettar said, It is not possible to hold elections simultaneously across the nation. With the parliamentary elections just months away, there is no meaning in constituting a committee to study the concept,” he said.