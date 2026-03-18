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BJP slams ‘ailing’ health dept, stages walkout; Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao bins charges

Speaking during a discussion, Ashoka said shortages of medicines and basic amenities were forcing patients to seek expensive private care.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPIndian PoliticsR Ashoka

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