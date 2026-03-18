<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the health department, alleging systemic collapse marked by shortage of essential medicines, staff vacancies and administrative infighting.</p>.<p>Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed the charges, prompting a BJP walkout in the Assembly.</p>.<p>Speaking during a discussion, Ashoka said shortages of medicines and basic amenities were forcing patients to seek expensive private care.</p>.<p>“The department cannot be fixed with mere slogans,” he said. </p>.Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs.<p>Citing a doctors’ association letter on medicine shortages leading to conflict between patients and doctors, and another by the health secretary seeking restructuring, Ashoka said, “There is internal conflict. The principal secretary has not attended office for about eight months and works alone. He wrote to DPAR that lower-level officers are sending files without scrutiny and called for restructuring and direct recruitment. Later, the secretariat employees’ union wrote against him, alleging he exceeded his scope and demoralised staff”.</p>.<p>Flagging budget priorities, Ashoka said Karnataka allocates 4.9% to health.</p>.<p>“Delhi spends 14.5% and Rajasthan 8.4%. Is Karnataka prioritising public health?” he said. wAfter Sharada Poorya Nayak raised the transfers issue, Ashoka said 228 doctors from CHCs had been shifted and demanded withdrawal of the order.</p>.<p>Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “Out of 7,173 sanctioned posts, only 4,927 doctors are available. We are adding beds, but not doctors or nurses. Patient numbers are declining due to lack of facilities, there are 40% nurse vacancies, low salaries, lack of lab facilities and CT/MRI scans at taluk hospitals, shortage of essential medicines and there is no uniform ambulance policy”. He termed the new counselling Act (for transfers) “draconian”.</p>.<p>When Rao said maternal mortality dropped from 62 in 2023 to 48 in 2026, due to death audits and better monitoring of high risk pregnancies, Narayan countered that deliveries in government hospitals had fallen by 30–40%.</p>.<p>“Amid shortages, Karnataka spent only 50% of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) funds in 2025-26. Out of 543 essential medicines, district hospitals have only 150, and PHCs 50 out of 234,” he said.</p>.<p>Rejecting the charges, Rao said, “There was a loophole in procurement, now it’s reformed. Tendering is transparent, medicines undergo quality checks and quarantine testing. We will procure 890 medicines — 534 through KSMSCL and 356 locally — with staggered quarterly supply. E-medicine software enables real-time verification”.</p>.<p>On transfers, he said, “Rationalisation ensures better utilisation of staff. Hospitals must provide round-the-clock services. Where there is no workload, staff are reallocated. Additional doctors will be deployed where needed”.</p>