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BJP slams Kharge over snake remark, asks him to get some rest

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an FIR registered against Kharge and send him to Tihar jail.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:18 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsC T Ravi

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