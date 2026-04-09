<p>State BJP leaders on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against the BJP and the RSS, likening them to “poisonous snakes”, by demanding legal action and recommending some “rest” for the veteran leader.</p>.<p>Former minister C T Ravi alleged Kharge’s remark reflected his "frustration" and a "mentally unstable" mind, and demanded the authorities to register a suo motu complaint.</p>.<p>"Kharge has held many positions over six decades of his political career. But his statements do not reflect maturity or statesmanship as it is driven by hate. He was attempting to instigate Muslims and has acted against democracy. As a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, you should not make such statements. Is this what Gandhi taught? Is this the principle of non-violence? Would today’s Gandhi endorse such remarks?" he questioned. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds 'Leave India Notice' to US national for breach of visa conditions.<p>Ravi also asked if Kharge’s speech would not fall under the proposed anti-hate speech Bill’s ambit.</p>.<p>"Priyank Kharge defending his father suggests it is hereditary mental instability," he said, warning such statements could have a negative impact on society. He said the Election Commission should derecognise Congress if it endorsed such remarks.</p>.<p>Ravi said, "Ideological differences existed between BJP and Congress, But we never called for killing Congress workers. We ask people to defeat them electorally.”</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an FIR registered against Kharge and send him to Tihar jail.</p>