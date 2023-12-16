JOIN US
india

BJP stages statewide demonstration condemning assault on tribal woman in Karnataka

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday staged a statewide agitation against the Congress government's alleged apathy in offering relief to a tribal woman who was assaulted and paraded naked in Belagavi.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 11:03 IST

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday staged a statewide agitation against the Congress government's alleged apathy in offering relief to a tribal woman who was assaulted and paraded naked in Belagavi.

The woman was also tied to a pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same community at Vantamuri village in Belagavi on December 11.

Police have arrested eight people while eight others are still at large.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the state government failed to apprehend the eight absconded accused, and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not visit the survivor and console her.

In Bengaluru, the party organised a sit-in demonstration and later courted arrest.

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, the five-member BJP fact-finding team including four MPs held meetings with party leaders, spoke to the survivor and the officials.

Later, speaking to reporters, Locket Chatterjee, one of the team member, said the administration did not take the incident seriously initially.

"The police were not inclined to register a case. It was only after the Karnataka High Court cracked the whip that the government swung into action," she said.

(Published 16 December 2023, 11:03 IST)
BJPKarnatakaCrime

