<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-bellad">Arvind Bellad </a>has demanded an independent probe into the allegations of seeking 15 per cent kickback from garbage contractors to ascertain the truth.</p>.<p>“Karnataka deserves answers, accountability and an independent probe. Governance cannot function under the shadow of alleged corruption where every contract appears to come with an unofficial price tag,” he said in a post on social platform X.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also launched a sharp attack on the state government in this regard.</p>.‘Commission was there, is there, will remain’: Karnataka minister amid contractors’ protest over Rs 37,370 crore dues.<p>In a post on the social media platform, Surya said that the government is operating like a “minimum 15 per cent sarkara,” noting that the corruption of the Congress-led state government has become so brazen that contractors have to go to the High Court.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also alleged that the development works across Karnataka have been stalled due to pending payments exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, adding that contractors “blood being sucked dry for want of bribes.”</p>.<p>Citing civic conditions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Surya criticised the government over poor infrastructure, claiming that the city’s roads are plagued by garbage and potholes, while the administration remains “least bothered.”</p>