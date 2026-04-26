Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP terms Karnataka govt ‘minimum 15% sarkara’, demands probe into contractors’ allegations

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also launched a sharp attack on the state government in this regard.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 01:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 01:08 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us