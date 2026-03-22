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BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?

Deve Gowda from the JD(S), Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, Iranna Kadadi and K Narayan from the BJP are the four Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka who will complete their terms in June.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 22:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsH D Deve Gowda

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