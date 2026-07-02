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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP to discuss Bidadi township issue in legislative session: B Y Vijayendra

Vijayendra alleged that ever since D K Shivakumar became Deputy Chief Minister in 2023, he has been in a hurry to push the township project.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:52 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPBidadiB Y Vijayendracross voting

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