BJP to discuss Bidadi township issue in legislative session: B Y Vijayendra

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said that the BJP supports the farmers and the party representatives will raise the Bidadi township project issue for discussion in the upcoming Legislative Session.</p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, on Thursday,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra"> Vijayendra</a> criticised the state government’s attitude. "The government seems to believe that whatever it does is correct, which is not a healthy approach. There is 79 per cent opposition from farmers toward this township project, yet the government is falsely claiming that there is no resistance," he said.</p><p>Vijayendra alleged that ever since D K Shivakumar became Deputy Chief Minister in 2023, he has been in a hurry to push the township project.</p>.Farmers launch 'Appiko' protest against Bidadi township project.<p>In response to a question on the cross-voting by the BJP MLAs in the Legislative Council election, he said, the confusion has ended. “All relevant information, regarding the internal party matters, has been communicated to the party high command. Thus, there is no need for further discussion on the topic,” said Vijayendra.</p><p>Replying to a question on the controversy surrounding the audio clip involving former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sadananda-gowda">D V Sadananda Gowda</a>, Vijayendra noted that Gowda himself has clarified that the voice is not his. “When he has personally clarified that it is not his voice, why is there a need for further discussion?" he asked.</p><p>It can be noted that an audio clip, alleged to be the voice of Sadananda Gowda, on kicking out Vijayendra as BJP president had been circulated on social media.</p><p>Vijayendra added that he has also spoken with MLA S R Vishwanath, emphasising that minor disagreements are natural in any political party. "I am managing all these issues to build the party," he asserted.</p><p>It can be recalled that Sadananda Gowda had accused Vishwanath of being a henchman of an underworld don and Vishwanth too had hit back. Vishwanth also had a war of words with BJP MP Dr K Sudhakar.</p>