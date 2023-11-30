BJP to discuss with JD(S) strategies to counter the ruling Congress, says Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday said that he will hold discussions with Janata Dal (Secular) leaders in the next two days to chalk out strategies to counter the ruling Congress, during the 10-day legislature session in Belagavi, that is starting on December 4.
Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said that the state Congress has handed enough issues to the Opposition already, but as coalition partners, both parties need to fine-tune strategies to take on the Congress.
“Scams like cash-for-postings, failure to tackle drought, farmers’ suicides, Housing Minister Zameer Ahemd Khan’s communal statement, release of ads in poll-bound Telangana will be our primary weapons to target the Congress,” Ashoka said.
Ashoka added, “The Opposition will also highlight the infighting in the Congress like Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara expressing displeasure, senior legislators B R Patil and others writing letters, CM Siddaramaiah’s camp trying to dislodge Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and things that are affecting administration,” he said.
“Due to growing internal feud, I think no minister could visit their respective districts during the entire drought season. As a result of this, the farmers were the worst affected,” Ashoka charged.