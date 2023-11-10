BJP to protest against Karnataka govt's 'vindictive politics'

Bengaluru: Taking a swipe at the Congress party for playing vindictive politics, BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa said the party will hold a three-day protest in the city, before the commencement of Belagavi legislature session, for not releasing funds to BJP MLAs in the state.
Yediyurappa, who kicked off a city tour to assess the development works, told reporters that road infrastructure has become unmotorable and unwalkable in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency.
“The ruling party cannot be so vindictive. Forget about giving additional funds but they have withdrawn funds allocated to RR Nagar, which had never happened in the past. It will have severe consequences in the long run,” he warned.
He noted that the BJP has not finalised the dates for holding the three-day protest which will either be held in front of Vidhana Soudha or at the Freedom Park to oppose the Congress party’s vindictive politics.
Slamming the ruling party over not taking up development works, the former CM charged that no contractor was coming forward to take up any work as the state has either completely stopped releasing funds for new work or it’s charging commission to the tune of 7% to 8% commission to all contractors just to release pending bills.