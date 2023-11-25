BJP to protest withdrawing consent to CBI in DKS case

Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress government of "protecting" Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar by withdrawing consent to the CBI that is probing his assets.
Even the JD(S), now the BJP's alliance partner, slammed the Congress government.
On Thursday, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the consent given to the CBI investigate a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shivakumar.
BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, who was the chief minister when the government gave consent to the CBI in September 2019, said there were no lapses in what was done when he was in office. He demanded that the government rollback its decision.
Yediyurappa said the Enforcement Directorate had written to the government stating that Shivakumar had violated provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and that it had shared information with the CBI.
"The government was requested to take suitable action. The then government obtained the opinion of the advocate-general, who indicated by way of opinion that sanction at that stage was not required. However, consent to an investigation by CBI may be given by the government at its discretion. Accordingly, the state government granted permission to the CBI to investigate," Yediyurappa said.
He also pointed out that the grant was upheld by the high court. "Once the investigation is initiated, no authority can withdraw it," he said, terming the Congress government's decision to withdraw consent as "without jurisdiction and illegal".
Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed an "unpardonable offence" and "betrayed the people" with a decision he charged was aimed at "protecting" Shivakumar.
The BJP, he said, would raise the matter along with documents during the Belagavi session of the legislature starting December 4.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said his party would stage a protest at Freedom Park on Saturday. "This blatant favouritism shown by the present government to safeguard an accused is one-of-its-kind in the entire country," he said, adding that Shivakumar had scuttled an opportunity for him to come out clean. "The BJP will ensure the blunder committed by this government is corrected," Vijayendra said.
Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the government is protecting looters. He pointed out that the Cabinet decision was made under Siddaramaiah, a lawyer himself. "The DyCM has to be appreciated for his magnanimity by not attending the Cabinet meeting," he said, adding that he would raise the issue in the Assembly.
