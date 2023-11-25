BJP to protest withdrawing consent to CBI in DKS case

Yediyurappa said the Enforcement Directorate had written to the government stating that Shivakumar had violated provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and that it had shared information with the CBI.

"The government was requested to take suitable action. The then government obtained the opinion of the advocate-general, who indicated by way of opinion that sanction at that stage was not required. However, consent to an investigation by CBI may be given by the government at its discretion. Accordingly, the state government granted permission to the CBI to investigate," Yediyurappa said.