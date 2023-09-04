BJP to revive advocates’ cell to protect workers against false cases

The state BJP on Sunday decided to convene a statewide advocates meeting in a week’s time to chalk out strategies to protect its social media workers from police harassment in the state.
BJP state secretary Keshav Prasad told DH that the police harassment of our workers, especially the social media workers, is on the rise after the Congress came to power.
“We held party advocate cells meeting of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts on Sunday as prelude to statewide lawyers meetings, to be convened in a week’s time. The main agenda is to tackle growing police harassment,” he said.
He added that the BJP has around 315 mandalas in the state. In each mandala, the party constituted 24 professional cells, including the advocates cell.
“We have, at least, 10 active advocates functioning in each mandala. The main objective is to reactivate these cells in order to fight police harassment legally. In several cases, the police have booked cases under frivolous sections for which an activist can obtain bail in the station itself. But lack of legal awareness is a major concern that many activists, especially in the IT cell, are not coming forward to counter the ruling party here,” he observed.
Prasad stressed that the party wants to give a strong message to its workers as well as to the ruling party on this issue by deploying its advocates to defend its workers in courts and in police stations.