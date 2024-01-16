BJP to rope in 5K influencers to amplify its poll campaign in Karnataka

The BJP’s Yuva Morcha is finalising a list of young content creators and influencers on various social media platforms to amplify the party’s message among voters aged 18 to 23 years.
The saffron party’s youth wing wants to rope in 5,000 influencers to reach out to as many as youths as possible.
The party is working on building its digital content - such as how entrepreneurs have built their empire in the state with help of the Center’s schemes such as StandUp India, Start-up India and Mudra loans.
The Yuva Morcha will start rolling out its campaign once Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a massive nationwide contact programme on January 25 (National Voters’ Day).
A senior functionary told DH that voters aged between 18 and 23 years, who will be exercising their franchise for the first time this year, were just 8-13 years when Modi became the prime minister in 2014.
Speaking to DH, senior Yuva Morcha leader Dr K C Sandeep Kumar said that the party youth wing will also simultaneously resume its time-tested - “One Booth Ten Youth” programme. “This is the most effective way of reaching out to nearly six lakh youths in a very short span of time as we have about 59,000 booths across the state,” he said.
Dr Kumar, who was involved in producing the Kannada movie Bell Bottom, disclosed that celebrities such as Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, R J Shraddha and many others will be taking active part in wooing youths for electing PM Modi for the third term.
A source in the party added that all influencers may not be of the calibre of such famous personalities but the party will deploy influencers ranging from village or district level. “Now there are influencers at a village level too and we are already in talks with them,” the source explained and added that nearly 500 to 550 such influencers have been identified at local level.
Dr Kumar said that the party will lay more emphasis on creating content on national security-related issues and how the world has been viewing India on global platforms.
“Country’s progress in the space sector, comparative figures of how terrorism has come down or how the number of premier educational institutions - IIT and AIIMS - has gone up in the last 10 years compared to the Congress government will be talking points,” he said.