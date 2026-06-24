BJP top brass pulls up Karnataka leaders over cross-voting in Council polls

<p>New Delhi: The BJP top brass on Tuesday pulled up Karnataka state leaders for failing to prevent cross-voting by party MLAs during the recent Legislative Council elections and indicated that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible, sources said.</p>.<p>A delegation comprising Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a>, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, party Assembly whip Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil and Legislative Council whip Ravi Kumar met BJP national president Nitin Nabin here. BJP Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was also present.</p>.<p>Sources said Nabin expressed displeasure over the lack of precautions to stop cross-voting, which caused significant embarrassment for the party.</p>.<p>He asked state leaders to ensure better coordination and unity in future and work as a team without internal divisions. The meeting also reviewed overall party organisation and emphasised the goal of winning the 2028 Assembly elections.</p>.Cross-voting deepens NDA rift, casts shadow on alliance future.<p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ashoka said the high command has taken the issue of cross-voting very seriously.</p>.<p>“The national president told us to leave the matter to the leadership. They will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party,” he said.</p>.<p>Ashoka added that Nabin gave clear directions to strengthen the organisation and maintain complete unity. “The discussions were good. The national president gave valuable suggestions,” he noted.</p>.<p>The ruling Congress won five of the seven MLC seats last week, while the BJP secured two and JD(S) drew a blank. Sources said cross-voting by some BJP and JD(S) legislators helped Congress secure 151 votes — 11 more than the expected 140.</p>.<p>When asked if the national leadership has identified the cross-voters, Ashoka said the high command did not share specific details and asked the state unit to provide whatever information it has.</p>.<p>Vijayendra added that central leaders have their own sources of information and that those involved would be identified.</p>.<p>Ashoka also clarified that there was no discussion with central leaders about holding a legislature party meeting at Dharmasthala. </p>.<p>He said the proposal has been dropped following consultations with senior leaders. “Let Dharmasthala remain a holy place. The party will handle the cross-voting issue internally,” he added.</p>