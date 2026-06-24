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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP top brass pulls up Karnataka leaders over cross-voting in Council polls

Party chief Nitin Nabin, according to sources, expressed displeasure over the lack of precautions to stop cross-voting, which caused significant embarrassment for the party.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:07 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPR Ashokacross voting

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