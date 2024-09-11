BJP ups vigil at state head office after NIA reveals chargesheet on cafe blast case

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s chargesheet revealed the initial intention of the prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to attack the state BJP headquarters instead of the cafe, the security in and around the BJP headquarters in Malleswaram was tightened on Tuesday.
As part of security arrangements, frisking and entry in the visitors’ books have been made mandatory. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance to check visitors.
BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told DH that the state leaders would soon hold a meeting to put in place foolproof security measures inside and outside the office.
“The party is also thinking of installing baggage scanners. But we have not finalised any plan,” he said.
Addressing a press conference separately, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded that the government constitute a special task force to curb terrorist activities and identify illegal immigrants in the state.
BJP leader and former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao demanded that Home Minister G Parameshwara should resign “for not holding internal security meetings on a regular basis.”
Ashoka told reporters that the BJP had all along been stating that the number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants was on the rise in the state and that the Congress’ appeasement policies were helping illegal immigrants secure Aadhaar card and other important documents.
“Not too long ago, Congress leaders had been threatening to carry out attacks like the one Bangladesh, in Karnataka. So, it is a clear case that a section of Congress leaders is hand in glove with terrorists. Therefore, the government must form a special task force to identify illegal immigrants and send them back to their country of origin,” he said.
Bhaskar Rao said that the home department had failed to modernise and equip the police force properly, especially the internal security division.
“The failure to modernise the police force and hold meetings of critical divisions has led to an increase in attacks on women and other crimes,” he said.
Published 10 September 2024, 19:21 IST