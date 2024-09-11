BJP ups vigil at state head office after NIA reveals chargesheet on cafe blast case

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s chargesheet revealed the initial intention of the prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to attack the state BJP headquarters instead of the cafe, the security in and around the BJP headquarters in Malleswaram was tightened on Tuesday.

As part of security arrangements, frisking and entry in the visitors’ books have been made mandatory. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance to check visitors.

BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told DH that the state leaders would soon hold a meeting to put in place foolproof security measures inside and outside the office.