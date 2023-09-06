BJP will be eradicated in Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

He added, "The Congress came to power in Karnataka due to the hard work of the party workers. The party workers will be identified and awarded with positions. People have trusted the party. As promised, the Congress government has implemented guarantee schemes. The BJP had discontinued a few schemes meant for minority communities. The BJP does not seek votes by showcasing their achievements. Instead, they seek votes by dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. Their achievement is zero."

Regarding the government reducing the price of LPG, the Minister said the price was reduced keeping in mind the upcoming election. He also urged the party workers to get ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha and other local bodies' elections.

Minister of Municipal Administration Rahim Khan, former minister B Ramanath Rai, and others were present.